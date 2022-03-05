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Future Of Humanity
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613 views • March 05, 2022
Yuval Noah Harari - 2018
Like, really listen to what this guy is selling. And ask yourself, "What kind of psychopaths is this freak advertising to? What kind of total slave world is he pushing?"
Like, really listen to what this guy is selling. And ask yourself, "What kind of psychopaths is this freak advertising to? What kind of total slave world is he pushing?"
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