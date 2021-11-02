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Confess Your Sins to be Forgiven
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10 views • November 02, 2021
If we sin we need to be honest with God and ourselves about it. If we lie to ourselves about our sin we won't receive forgiveness for it...
Don't fall into this self deceptive pattern and thus be given over to a reprobate mind.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Don't fall into this self deceptive pattern and thus be given over to a reprobate mind.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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