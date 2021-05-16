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Asteroid longer than a football pitch to zoom by at 82,000 km per hour - NASA
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15 views • May 16, 2021
AN ASTEROID as long as a football pitch is gearing up for a close approach with Earth, with NASA confirming the gigantic space rock will come "near-Earth". An asteroid designated the title 2015 KJ19 is due to come close to Earth. The asteroid measures 118 metres in length, making it about the same size as a standard football pitch.
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