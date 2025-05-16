What is the Secret Purpose of the Legal System?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this monocast, Scott zooms out to the big picture spiritual agenda and then drills down to the nitty gritty of how the legal system is designed to facilitate the hastening death scheme we've tacitly embraced.
Links for this episode:
Bleed Out - https://play.max.com/video/watch/6f72cd56-4e1f-4315-bce0-eaea67990c59/b406367a-a59e-4d40-a433-f180e610fc4d
Schara Family Trial Against Ascension Health Set to Begin https://itnshow.com/2025/04/24/schara-family-trial-against-ascension-health-set-to-begin/
A Civil Action - Opening Scene https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wt69UvLgfGY
Deposition Testimony - This Catholic hospital is evil https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Sqx8yqcWUAE
No Mercy documentary https://vimeo.com/1022984107/a80abb04d7
A Civil Action https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LUr7wzvvNAk
The Verdict (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjYP7J3oP9Q
Powerpoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ap7o7oypxg4yo78l5gz31/Secret-Purpose-of-the-Legal-System.pptx?rlkey=f6bcfjsvmeuexn99tv6a3s1zr&st=7vgd6hw9&dl=0
