Bell Labs presents Wave Behavior demonstration
Bitterroot Bugler
Published 19 hours ago

Radio waves, water waves, energy waves ... the behavior is always like this. Here is the best presentation, demonstration I have ever seen... obviously from a long time ago when professors had style and excellent communication skills. 

scienceelectricityphysicswavesradio waves

