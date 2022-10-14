JPMorgan Chase Kicks Kanye West to the Curb Following Tucker Interview & Twitter Post | EP 3162-8AM





Kanye or “Ye” then went on for an hour-long video interview with Tucker Carlson where he talked about Christ, racism, his career, his goals, etc., On Sunday Kanye West tweeted out that he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jews. This got him banned from Twitter.

Then today Kanye “Ye” West received this letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank. They told him they were closing his accounts. They don’t want him. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22597





