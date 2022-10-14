Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JPMorgan Chase Kicks Kanye West to the Curb Following Tucker Interview & Twitter Post | EP 3162-8AM
36 views
channel image
The Pete Santilli Show
Published a month ago |
Shop nowDonate

JPMorgan Chase Kicks Kanye West to the Curb Following Tucker Interview & Twitter Post | EP 3162-8AM


Kanye or “Ye” then went on for an hour-long video interview with Tucker Carlson where he talked about Christ, racism, his career, his goals, etc., On Sunday Kanye West tweeted out that he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jews. This got him banned from Twitter.

Then today Kanye “Ye” West received this letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank. They told him they were closing his accounts. They don’t want him.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22597


Truth Social launches on Google Play / Android. Install here & then follow us on Truth:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.truthsocial.android.app

https://truthsocial.com/@debjordan

https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli


🇺🇸Check Out Our New “TEAM JESUS”  T-Shirts! 🇺🇸 Printed in Cincinnati, Ohio By Americans http://pistolpete.store/1210


LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/

_____________________________________


FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@petesantilli:1/live:a09

ROKFIN: https://rokfin.com/petersantilli

FOXHOLE: https://pilled.net/#/profile/134014

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow TELEGRAM CHAT: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi

_____________________________________


SUPPORT US:


PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete  (Use Promo Code PETE)


🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT.  IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete  TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!


🚨 Protect yourself from everyday wireless radiation 5G, 4G, Wi-fi, cell phone, Bluetooth.  Lambs has developed a unique fabric technology that blocks 99.9% of wireless radiation with technology inspired by Nasa Spacesuits. It's made out of pure silver fibers  visit: http://getlambs.com/pete & get 15% off by using promo code: PETE


🚨VERIFY THAT YOUR HOME IS STILL IN YOUR NAME!  Download your FREE title report by Visiting  http://HomeTitleLock.com/pete and use Promo Code: PETE


The Pete Santilli Show broadcasts live daily at 8am-10am EST and 6pm-9pm EST.  Archives, highlights and news clips can be watched on demand on RUMBLE at https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨Santilli Broadcasting Network Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 @ https://PeteLive.tv


Keywords
pete santillituckerjp morgan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket