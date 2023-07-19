Create New Account
The Preserved Bible - Documentary By Pure Words Baptist Church
God has promised to preserve his word for every generation. Which Bible version is the preserved word for our generation? Has God kept his promise? Do we have to go back to the Greek to find the true word of God? Watch this documentary to find the answer.

"The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times. Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever." (Psalm 12:6-7)


Pure Words Baptist Church https://www.purewordsbaptist.com

king james biblekjvthe word of godthe doctrine of preservationinerrant and infalliable

