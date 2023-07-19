The Preserved Bible - Documentary By Pure Words Baptist Church

God has promised to preserve his word for every generation. Which Bible version is the preserved word for our generation? Has God kept his promise? Do we have to go back to the Greek to find the true word of God? Watch this documentary to find the answer.
"The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times. Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever." (Psalm 12:6-7)
Pure Words Baptist Church https://www.purewordsbaptist.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.