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WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON IN INDIA -- An Onsite Report -- from theHighwire.com
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146 views • May 27, 2021
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WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON IN INDIA
As mainstream media proclaims a second huge surge of #Covid19 in India over a year into the pandemic, many are questioning these stories. Charity United president, William Tucker, spent the last year in the slums of Delhi and has the inside story you aren’t hearing about the devastating effects the initial lockdowns had on tens of millions in India and insight into what is really happening there right now.
POSTED: May 24, 2021
WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON IN INDIA
As mainstream media proclaims a second huge surge of #Covid19 in India over a year into the pandemic, many are questioning these stories. Charity United president, William Tucker, spent the last year in the slums of Delhi and has the inside story you aren’t hearing about the devastating effects the initial lockdowns had on tens of millions in India and insight into what is really happening there right now.
POSTED: May 24, 2021
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