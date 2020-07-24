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Rotating spheres and bloody skies
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100 views • July 24, 2020
And the Pharisees and Sadducees came, and to test him they asked him to show them a sign from heaven. He answered them,“When it is evening, you say, ‘It will be fair weather, for the sky is red.’ And in the morning, ‘It will be stormy today, for the sky is red and threatening.’ You know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, but you cannot interpret the signs of the times… Matthew 16
(Both skies are red , but only one is threatening , the morning sky… You will understand…)
(Both skies are red , but only one is threatening , the morning sky… You will understand…)
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