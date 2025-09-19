Anti-Zionist Jews on New York streets against Netanyahu’s UN visit, rejecting Zionism as contrary to Judaism

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1317 followers
28 views • 20 hours ago

Anti-Zionist Jews flood New York streets against Netanyahu’s UN visit, rejecting Zionism as contrary to Judaism

‘He does not represent us’

Footage from IsraelvsJudais

Adding, more on different Jews:  I saw a video today of A bus carrying Hasidic pilgrims has crashed on the Kiev–Odessa highway.

Local reports confirm injuries, though the number and severity are still being assessed by emergency services.

ℹ️ Each year, thousands of Hasidic Jews travel to Uman, Ukraine, to mark Rosh Hashanah at the burial site of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. This pilgrimage has continued even during wartime, making today’s accident especially significant.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
