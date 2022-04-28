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I Don't want to Go Back - Former Serviceman said that after such a mobilization they were given to drug addicts. RT w/English 042722
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211 views • April 28, 2022
A Ukrainian deserter has surrendered to the Russian military and asks not to be exchanged “I’d rather be captured in Russia than in this Ukraine”
The former serviceman said that after such a "mobilization" they were given to "drug addicts" - the Right Sector (banned in the Russian Federation). Management treated them like dogs. They were not even allowed to go to a store and were constantly held at gunpoint. They immediately warned that those who wanted to leave would be killed on the spot.
The former serviceman said that after such a "mobilization" they were given to "drug addicts" - the Right Sector (banned in the Russian Federation). Management treated them like dogs. They were not even allowed to go to a store and were constantly held at gunpoint. They immediately warned that those who wanted to leave would be killed on the spot.
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