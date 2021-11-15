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410 Shotgun Ammo - History
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143 views • November 15, 2021
Learn the history of 410 shotgun ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/shotgun/410-ammo to get the best discount 410 shotgun shells online and subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox.
First developed and used in England in the 1870s, the .410 bore remained a specialty cartridge and was not widely adopted for a long time. Some shooters felt it was novelty-only, but others found it to be great for hunting and competition shooting. The .410 emerged in the U.S. around 1915, when the Harrington & Richardson company became the first to produce this shot shell for single-shot long guns. In 1933, Winchester introduced a three-inch shell for the .410, spurring other manufacturers of firearms and ammunition to get on board with this cartridge, ultimately growing its popularity.
Many shooters consider the .410 a good choice for introducing new and young shooters to shotgun sports. .410 shotguns are lighter than guns for other common gauges, and the recoil is more gentle – two factors that are believed to help new shooters acclimate to exertion and impacts of shooting. Counter arguments, however, make the case that a shooter cannot learn to deal with the increased recoil of larger cartridges like the 12 gauge and 20 gauge. The .410 also puts less shot in the air, which makes it harder to hit a moving target than with a larger shotgun. Some experienced competition shooters like to use the .410 since it makes breaking clays a greater challenge due to the reduced shot payload.
Today, the .410 is finding new applications as a cartridge for personal defense. While it was not initially considered a cartridge suitable for self defense – especially as a concealed carry weapon – the introduction of the Taurus Judge and the S&W Governor revolvers legitimized the .410 as a real player in the category of personal protection.
These new revolvers have inspired ammunition manufacturers to develop some new choices for the .410. It was unheard of to find #000 Buck in .410 bore before these revolvers arrived on the scene, but now at least five major manufacturers sell cartridges with this large shot in their special-purpose ammo. .410 slug cartridges are also easier to find these days, as are specialty cartridges that fire discs instead of buckshot.
The .410 bore has proven to be a useful tool for hunters and competitors, as well as for people seeking an alternative ammunition for personal defense. Due to the recent growth in popularity, manufacturers will meet the increased demand for .410 ammunition and offer ongoing improvements and refinement to keep the smallest of the shotguns alive and well.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
.410 Bore Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/410-ammo
12 Guage Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/12-ga-ammo
20 Gauge Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/20-ga-ammo
#000 Buck Ammo: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/000-buck
First developed and used in England in the 1870s, the .410 bore remained a specialty cartridge and was not widely adopted for a long time. Some shooters felt it was novelty-only, but others found it to be great for hunting and competition shooting. The .410 emerged in the U.S. around 1915, when the Harrington & Richardson company became the first to produce this shot shell for single-shot long guns. In 1933, Winchester introduced a three-inch shell for the .410, spurring other manufacturers of firearms and ammunition to get on board with this cartridge, ultimately growing its popularity.
Many shooters consider the .410 a good choice for introducing new and young shooters to shotgun sports. .410 shotguns are lighter than guns for other common gauges, and the recoil is more gentle – two factors that are believed to help new shooters acclimate to exertion and impacts of shooting. Counter arguments, however, make the case that a shooter cannot learn to deal with the increased recoil of larger cartridges like the 12 gauge and 20 gauge. The .410 also puts less shot in the air, which makes it harder to hit a moving target than with a larger shotgun. Some experienced competition shooters like to use the .410 since it makes breaking clays a greater challenge due to the reduced shot payload.
Today, the .410 is finding new applications as a cartridge for personal defense. While it was not initially considered a cartridge suitable for self defense – especially as a concealed carry weapon – the introduction of the Taurus Judge and the S&W Governor revolvers legitimized the .410 as a real player in the category of personal protection.
These new revolvers have inspired ammunition manufacturers to develop some new choices for the .410. It was unheard of to find #000 Buck in .410 bore before these revolvers arrived on the scene, but now at least five major manufacturers sell cartridges with this large shot in their special-purpose ammo. .410 slug cartridges are also easier to find these days, as are specialty cartridges that fire discs instead of buckshot.
The .410 bore has proven to be a useful tool for hunters and competitors, as well as for people seeking an alternative ammunition for personal defense. Due to the recent growth in popularity, manufacturers will meet the increased demand for .410 ammunition and offer ongoing improvements and refinement to keep the smallest of the shotguns alive and well.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Brighteon for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
.410 Bore Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/410-ammo
12 Guage Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/12-ga-ammo
20 Gauge Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/20-ga-ammo
#000 Buck Ammo: https://ammo.com/bullet-type/000-buck
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