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MrE: The CDC's Numbers Game [25.09.2021]
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52 views • September 25, 2021
'Things the brainwashed masses will never think about'
Note: Exactly the same happens in Denmark, I have also been confronted from these brainwashed psychopaths a few times,
who wanna fight physical and I hear about similar episodes from my 'waken-up' friends...
And if you try to explain, easy and quietly, what is going on, then their brain completely 'closes' down, their brain can not at all 'accommodate it-
I even video-recorded an episode with a psychopaths who want to fight me, he has attacked other week persons and gor beaten for it of one of my other friends,
I was sitting quietly alone and had a cop of coffee and hearing som music saying nothing...
This psychopath also smoke hash, drink and take drugs every day...
And it is really hard and very difficult to forgive such people ... just like forgiving the politicians :)
MreHistory - 2148 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QLs8lGh7CR4f/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrehistory/
Note: Exactly the same happens in Denmark, I have also been confronted from these brainwashed psychopaths a few times,
who wanna fight physical and I hear about similar episodes from my 'waken-up' friends...
And if you try to explain, easy and quietly, what is going on, then their brain completely 'closes' down, their brain can not at all 'accommodate it-
I even video-recorded an episode with a psychopaths who want to fight me, he has attacked other week persons and gor beaten for it of one of my other friends,
I was sitting quietly alone and had a cop of coffee and hearing som music saying nothing...
This psychopath also smoke hash, drink and take drugs every day...
And it is really hard and very difficult to forgive such people ... just like forgiving the politicians :)
MreHistory - 2148 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QLs8lGh7CR4f/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrehistory/
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