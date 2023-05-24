Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
James O'Keefe Confronts Fetterman's Chatty Aide | OMG O'Keefe Media Group
120 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago |
Shop now

James O'Keefe | OMG O'Keefe Media Group:

Watch me confront the Special Assistant to Fetterman on his statements captured on hidden cam about banning constitutional amendments and using journalists as “puppets.”


SEE FULL INTERACTION later today when you subscribe on Twitter. Twitter Subs now live! #RealJohnFetterman


https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1661407874608779264?s=20

Keywords
omgjames okeefeokeefe media groupdemocrat sen john fetterman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket