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Communist Technology in Schools?!? | Making Sense of the Madness
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98 views • May 24, 2022
They’re implementing communist psyop technology in school systems!
In this episode of MSOM, Alex Newman interviews John Klyczek, the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education. He goes in-depth at the lengths the Chinese are turning their education system into a dystopian nightmare.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3MMPbgQ
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
In this episode of MSOM, Alex Newman interviews John Klyczek, the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education. He goes in-depth at the lengths the Chinese are turning their education system into a dystopian nightmare.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3MMPbgQ
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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