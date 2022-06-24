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https://gnews.org/post/pbn23423
[Miles Grand Live] 06/22/2022: The ‘swamp’ bigwigs believe that the reason why HCN can still maintain a stable price amidst the current tide of wildly falling digital currencies is from faith and credit; only HDO is a truly centralized digital currency anchored to the US dollar and is the only 100% truly stable coin