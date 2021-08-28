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STOP THE GENOCIDE FIGHT BACK
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42 views • August 28, 2021
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An informative and persuasive short dot joining compilation of clips and graphics to demonstrate
the intent of the "elite" to cull Humanity for their bogus eco reasons that acts as their alibi. This video also highlights the need for stopping their insane global eugenics/ depopulation/Genocide Plans. Many people believe this program/plan of action has already
started via "Vaccines" Weaponized Microwave Radiation, Weather Warfare, Bio Warfare, Bio-Tech/Nano Tech, bastardized food and more.
It's stealth warfare/terrorism and it needs to stop ASAP.
Featured in this video:
Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson's father, speaking in 2012.
David Rockefella speaking at the UN
Memes/Graphics created by me ( Nick Myer))
The song( a short clip of) at the end of this video is composed by me and can be heard in full here and it's also released.:
https://youtu.be/_O7fqEComT0
An informative and persuasive short dot joining compilation of clips and graphics to demonstrate
the intent of the "elite" to cull Humanity for their bogus eco reasons that acts as their alibi. This video also highlights the need for stopping their insane global eugenics/ depopulation/Genocide Plans. Many people believe this program/plan of action has already
started via "Vaccines" Weaponized Microwave Radiation, Weather Warfare, Bio Warfare, Bio-Tech/Nano Tech, bastardized food and more.
It's stealth warfare/terrorism and it needs to stop ASAP.
Featured in this video:
Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson's father, speaking in 2012.
David Rockefella speaking at the UN
Memes/Graphics created by me ( Nick Myer))
The song( a short clip of) at the end of this video is composed by me and can be heard in full here and it's also released.:
https://youtu.be/_O7fqEComT0
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