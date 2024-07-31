© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Jazeera English correspondent in Gaza reports tearfully on the killing of her colleagues Ismail Al-Ghoul and Rami Al-Reefi following their assassination by Israeli occupation drones in Al-Shati refugee camp today.
Image thumbnail - Colleagues of Palestinian journalists Ismail Al-Ghoul and Rami Al-Reefi carry their bodies to their final resting place in Al-Shuja'iyya, following their assassination by Israeli drones in Al-Shati refugee camp.