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Vegas Shooting coverup
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31 views • October 05, 2021
Meet Metro Officer Charleston Hartfield. This story is not like going down the rabbit hole it’s more like a Beeline to discovery of truth vs Lies. This Cop engaged the shooters down Mandalay road near the tram station it cost him his life, he’s a Hero deserving of the highest honors police officers metal of Valor. The liars presented his family with the purple Heart to go along with the fake narrative of where and how he lost his life. God Bless Officer Charleston Hartfield. As we can see LVMPD was already at Mandalay Bay but we don’t hear this fact on the Dispatch recording or on the Narrative given by Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
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