The first large group of Ukrainian soldiers began to surrender in the Myrnohrad encirclement.

This now proves that the city is completely surrounded by Russian forces. These men made the only decision they could have other then dying.

A difficult situation in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Zaporizhzhia region: the Russians are increasing the number and scale of assaults, — Zelensky

The United Kingdom has suspended intelligence sharing with the US due to strikes on "drug traffickers'" vessels in the Caribbean Sea, reports CNN

Pentagon puts boots on the ground in Panama for jungle training as Venezuela tensions flare

🌏 Small groups of Army grunts and Marines are being flown into northern Panama’s Base Aeronaval Cristobal Colon for a three-week jungle warfare training course.

🌏 Defense officials speaking to ABC News insisted the course, established in August, is not meant to prepare US troops for any concrete missions, including in Venezuela.

💬 “If you can train and fight in one of the most difficult and challenging locations in the world, you build a really lethal, effective force,” an official said, commenting on the purpose of the training.

🔴 The base, formerly known as Fort Sherman, was used extensively during the Vietnam War to prepare US troops for jungle warfare in Southeast Asia, but was shuttered in 1999 as part of the agreement with Panama to return control of the Canal Zone to the Panamanians, 22 years after the signing of the 1977 handover agreement, and 10 years after the US invasion and brief occupation.

🔴 Amid Trump’s threats to retake control of the Panamanian Canal, and aggression against Venezuela under the pretext of a phony drug enforcement operation, the new training course takes on ominous undertones.

🔴 46 troops have graduated the course so far, and the Army plans to send 40-troop platoons for round-the-clock training.

🔴 The new Panama course complements the daily stream of photos and videos being put out by US Southern Command featuring jungle training, vehicle maneuvers, mock amphibious assaults and naval exercises amid the deployment of a naval and air armada off Venezuela’s coast.







