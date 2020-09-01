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Make Kirk Stay at Work - Free Hawaii Rally - 2020-09-23
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98 views • September 24, 2020
Red blooded, freedom loving Americans peacefully assembled outside Honolulu Hale in Hawaii on September 23, 2020 petitioning for an end to the treason committed by Governor David Ige and Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
Under the charade of pretending to care about our health, Ige and Caldwell are causing egregious economic damage.
Under the charade of pretending to care about our health, Ige and Caldwell are causing egregious economic damage.
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