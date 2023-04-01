WHO health codes – new „stigmatizing labels“ with genocide potential! | www.kla.tv/25613

Since January 2023, health and Covid vaccination status codes have been
available at the instigation of WHO. Depending on the code, there could be
travel restrictions, etc. Are special treatments and exclusions, even a
genocide, brewing here?
👉 https://kla.tv/25613
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we
don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we
are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV
-
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Physicians code for unvaccinated
https://axelkra.us/sonderbericht-aerzteschaft-fuehrt-digitalen-who-diagnosecode-fuer-ungeimpfe-ein-leo-hohmann/
The federal government prosecutes the unvaccinated
https://uncutnews.ch/die-bundesregierung-verfolgt-die-ungeimpften/
Z28.310 – the code for Covid unvaccinated – Interview with
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dts8GnAb3T0
End of free will / the chip under the skin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5RbjyicHTU
Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide
https://www.un.org/Depts/german/uebereinkommen/ar260-a-iii-dbgbl.pdf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.