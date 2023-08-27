PeeWee Hubbard Distraction House (2023) 'The In-Fighting Battlefield'Re: Highlights of the Controlled Opposition Show recorded August 23, 2023.





THIS WEEK'S MATCH UP:

Mumble Rapper vs. D.K. Low Level Spermwood (Low-Level Intelligence Guy)





NEXT WEEK'S MATCH UP:

Sentence Fragment George vs. Jew Kid From Florida





NEXT MONTH'S MATCH UP:

Washed-up Food Stamp Guitarist vs. Skull N' Bones (The Trust Fund Crackhead)





A controlled opposition is a protest movement that is actually being led by government agents. Nearly all governments in history have employed this technique to trick and subdue their adversaries. Notably Vladimir Lenin who said ''"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves."

Count Mirabeau was part of the controlled opposition, because although everyone thought he was supporting the revolution, in reality he supported the monarchy and was a personal friend of the king. He was a government agent.





