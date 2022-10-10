Elon Musk Shows His Pro-Communist Face To Make an Absurd Proposal To Resolve China-Taiwan Tensions

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https://gnews.org/post/p1uem7619
10/08/2022 Billionaire Elon Musk shows his pro-communist face to make absurd remarks about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, suggesting that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing. He warned against the potential impact of the conflict on the world economy