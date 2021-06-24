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Tucker Carlson Calls Out Head Bioethicist for Pushing Human Engineering Extermination Plan
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261 views • June 24, 2021
A bioethicist linked to the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset called for human beings to be genetically engineered to become smaller in size and meat-intolerant in the name of fighting “climate change.”
REPORT: WEF-Linked Bioethicist Called For Genetically Modifying Humans To Induce Meat Intolerance
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REPORT: WEF-Linked Bioethicist Called For Genetically Modifying Humans To Induce Meat Intolerance
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