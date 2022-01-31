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Joni Patry - Predictions!
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
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129 views • January 31, 2022
Massive change is coming as the truth of what has been occurring over the past two years comes to light. The old paradigms are changing, and a new awakening is imminent.
Joni will give her insights into the cycles of change through her understanding of the planetary energies and how they will affect our world and consciousness. 2022 is the turning point for the truth and reality to surface! We will discuss our purpose in being a part of this incredible age and time, and what we can do to assist and prepare for this awakening.
Join us in person, or via livestream. Livestream tickets include access to the replay for two weeks following the original event!
Tickets and more info here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/event/joni-patry-predictions/
Keywords
astrologyvedicnew consciousnessplanetary energiesjoni patry
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