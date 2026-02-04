BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Bots Are Planning For The Future: No Humans Allowed
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
886 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • 22 hours ago

Jeff Berwick and Oliver Janich talk about Moltbook and the awakening of AI. No humans watching. Its own language, its own rules, its own economy. Even its own religion! Is this the Singularity? Or just the runway to an AI world order…


Links:

Buy The Open Secret, by Oliver Janich: https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0045U56J6

Follow @OliverJanich on X

Anarchapulco | Anarchapulco.com

TZLA | Tzla.club



Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****

https://x.com/OliverJanich/status/2018710937956745644


Keywords
intelligenceendgameartificial
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah&#8217;s dual reality

A contained threat, a human-made risk: Nipah’s dual reality

Willow Tohi
The Battle for Natural Medicine: Defending Health Freedom in Texas Against Hemp Prohibition

The Battle for Natural Medicine: Defending Health Freedom in Texas Against Hemp Prohibition

Mike Adams
FBI raids municipal BIO-LAB in Las Vegas, seizing biological samples for Ebola and HIV and phony COVID-19 test kits

FBI raids municipal BIO-LAB in Las Vegas, seizing biological samples for Ebola and HIV and phony COVID-19 test kits

Lance D Johnson
Six free daily habits that can boost health long after January resolutions fade

Six free daily habits that can boost health long after January resolutions fade

Laura Harris
Heavy Metals in Our Environment: The Overlooked Cause of Childhood ADHD

Heavy Metals in Our Environment: The Overlooked Cause of Childhood ADHD

Morgan S. Verity
Reclaim Your Health: Simple, Natural Steps to Remove Toxins and Revitalize Your Body

Reclaim Your Health: Simple, Natural Steps to Remove Toxins and Revitalize Your Body

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy