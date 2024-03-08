Create New Account
Biden's Token Plane of Thrown American Humanitarian Aid - Some Parachutes Didn't Open - Killing 5, Injuring 10 - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

There was an embarrassment in the Gaza Strip.

The Americans killed people with humanitarian aid.

They dropped a cargo of food into Gaza, and the parachute of some containers did not open. As a result, five people died, and 10 more were injured.

US and Egyptian forces were involved in the drops on Friday when several parachutes did not open – with boxes of humanitarian aid plummeting to the ground.

