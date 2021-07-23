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Biden 🥔says he wants to ban PISTOLS on CNN town hall - Freudian slip much? - Langley Outdoors Academy
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31 views • July 23, 2021
Langley Outdoors Academy: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGkAebzIWfSm7upwZ1UIsAg
#2a #guncontrol #biden #democrats 🥔
Newsletter Signup: https://www.langleyfirearmsacademy.com/copy-of-constitution-counter-1
In tonight's video, we discuss how Biden had the freudian slip of ALL freudian slips on gun control last night during a CNN town hall... He admits that he wants to ban pistols as well as rifles!...
Articles for Reference:
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/biden-town-hall-cincinnati-07-21-21/index.html
The actual clip:
https://timcast.com/news/biden-im-pushing-to-end-sale-of-multiple-round-rifles-and-pistols/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1822061614635318
#2a #guncontrol #biden #democrats 🥔
Newsletter Signup: https://www.langleyfirearmsacademy.com/copy-of-constitution-counter-1
In tonight's video, we discuss how Biden had the freudian slip of ALL freudian slips on gun control last night during a CNN town hall... He admits that he wants to ban pistols as well as rifles!...
Articles for Reference:
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/biden-town-hall-cincinnati-07-21-21/index.html
The actual clip:
https://timcast.com/news/biden-im-pushing-to-end-sale-of-multiple-round-rifles-and-pistols/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1822061614635318
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