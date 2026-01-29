[Jan 29, 2026] The Science They Don't Want You To Know [neo HUMAN eve]

Created and narrated by Kristian @ neoHUMANeve. This spoken transmission goes straight to the heart of how we investigate objective reality and what it truly means to question what we've been taught. This is not a rehash of surface-level arguments; it is a confrontation with the very foundations of how we think, observe, and define truth.

This film does not present belief; it challenges it. It examines the principles we call the Scientific Method and exposes how often those principles are abandoned when beliefs are defended instead of tested. What happens when observable evidence, measurable data, and repeatability are replaced by unquestioned authority, assumption, and repetition? When large bodies of water are expected to curve, but don’t? When what we are told must be true fails under scrutiny?

This film is not an argument built on blind belief. It is an invitation to think critically, to ask how we came to accept certain models as truth, and to explore what real investigation looks like.

This isn’t a call to accept another story. It’s a call to notice what happens when you look with your own eyes. This isn’t persuasion. It’s scientific curiosity.

~Kristian [neoHUMANeve]

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Free Podcasts: The Refusal to Think [Why Ignorance Masquerades as Maturity]

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BLINDED BY THE SIGNAL [Holding Truth Beyond the Archon System]

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FREE WILL vs FREE WON’T [Severance from Control] https://www.patreon.com/posts/131953963

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Music By: The Secession

From The Album: The Untold 2

Song Title: Fables

https://secession.sourceaudio.com/album/7647847

#scientificmethod #truthseeker #investigation #evidence #realitycheck #neoHUMANeve #scientism





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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

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We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It's easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever-expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible? We have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





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podcast, science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education