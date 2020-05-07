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Tongues and Glossolalia the truth
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15 views • May 07, 2020
What does speaking in tongues mean? You may have searched for videos about Pentecostal preaching gone crazy in order to have a laugh at how ridiculous some Christians look when they are supposedly speaking in "heavenly language tongues". The truth is that there is a a big misconception (both in the churches and possibly in your mind as well) about speaking in tongues, and how it relates to something called glossolalia. The two are not necessarily the same, but they both serve a purpose, and so it's important to know the difference in order to overcome emotionalism and pride, whilst at the same time experiencing the gifts of the Spirit.
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