Dr. Salk's 1977 CBC News Interview tells the partial-Truth about the Polio Vaccine (s).

Since 1961 & before... Western Medicine, Academia & our Alphabet Soup Govt Regulators have known the Oral Polio Vaccine (Live Virus Vaccine) causes Polio Paralysis e.g. Poliomyelitis, (NPAFP) Non-Polio Acute Flaccid Paralysis

The United States stopped using the (OPV) Oral Polio Vaccine in 1999 for this very reason, sadly they should have stopped using the OPV 10 years prior due to the damage this Vaccine was causing upon the People. Today, the Oral Polio Vaccine is still used in 3rd World Countries and causes 10,000's of Children every year to become crippled & some die. Yet, our Corrupt Medical Cabal's today deny this is happening nor do they accept responsibility for the damage caused by this worthless dangerous vaccine. This is astounding since mainstream medicine admitted over 60 years ago that the Oral Polio Vaccine can cause the very disease it was meant to protect against.