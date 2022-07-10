Yukio Mishima: To Die For A Noble Cause Is The Most Splendid, Heroic Way To Die





In today's death, be it death by illness or by a traffic accident, there is no drama. We live at times where the so-called heroic death doesn't exist





Life is a strange thing. People are not strong enough to live and die for their own sake only. People usually think of some ideal, some cause. So they soon grow tired of just living for their own sake. And it is certain that when it comes to death they need a cause. This is what was once called a noble cause.





To die for a noble cause is the most splendid, heroic way to die.





But now, there is no such thing as "a noble cause". It is due to the system of democracy, that democracy needs no such thing as "a noble cause", so it's only natural that it does not exist.





I think that I want to die for something honorable, for a cause - but it's the wrong Era





This clip is from Mishima's 1966 interview with NHK television

https://rumble.com/v1bklbv-yukio-mishima-to-die-for-a-noble-cause-is-the-most-splendid-heroic-way-to-d.html

