Former Deputy Nat'l Security Advisor Claims FBI, CIA & DOJ Will Rig 2024 Presidential Election

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Claims FBI, CIA, and DOJ Will Rig 2024 Presidential Election After Successfully Rigging 2016 and 2020 Elections





Former deputy national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, K. T. McFarland, joined Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street on Friday to discuss the Durham Report and others.





In a stunning allegation, McFarland said that the FBI, Justice Department, and CIA are planning to rig the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.





According to McFarland, these intelligence agencies, having succeeded in rigging the 2016 and 2020 elections, aim to prevent Donald Trump from winning.





“We now have black-and-white evidence that the FBI interfered in the 2016 election. When they failed to elect Hillary Clinton, they set out to destroy the Trump administration,” said McFarland.





Back in 2016, ahead of the presidential elections, the FBI suddenly dropped FOUR investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, according to the Durham report.





now we know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie. The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!





According to McFarland, the FBI, DOJ, and CIA have gotten away with it for two elections and will do it again in 2024 because there’s no consequence.





“The difference is, in 2024 the evidence is there,” she said. “We now have the Durham investigation. We have all the congressional investigations. There is now hard evidence that there was election interference by the US intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice.”





“Those individuals have to be terrified that a Republican president comes in in the 2024 election with a Republican Attorney general, investigates them and charges them all with the crimes they’ve committed over the last eight years,” she added.





“Take it to the bank. They will absolutely interfere in 2024. We’re not sure how, but they will absolutely interfere, not only because they’re not going to like whoever the Republican candidate is, but because they’re going to protect their own hides, said McFarland when asked if there will be election interference in 2024.





