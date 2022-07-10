Deaths, birthday, and a funeral MVI_6067

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What a week! My sister’s 70th birthday was a treat, although an exhausting day, with a round trip of about 500 kms, including a bad fall by JK, my wife, but which she escaped serious harm, somehow. One of the guests, Tom, lively and engaging, died the following morning! I spoke at my friend Derek Whittick’s funeral, with my client-friend of 30 years, Rob, the next day. An enriching and arresting 3 days. We all hang by a thread.