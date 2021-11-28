© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Documentary: The Deleted Interview
Follow
1
Share
Report
231 views • November 28, 2021
In this previously deleted and now digitally restored video, Gale Romero, CEO of now defunct organization 'Collective Changes' interviews Ghislaine Maxwell and discusses several key goals of the infamous TerraMar Project.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2021/11/news/child-predators/ghislaine-maxwells-secret-documentary-the-deleted-interview/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2021/11/news/child-predators/ghislaine-maxwells-secret-documentary-the-deleted-interview/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.