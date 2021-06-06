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EP-20 What Is Your Life Worth? - News From the Bunker
Tucker Survival
Tucker Survival
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1 view • June 06, 2021
In this week's News From the Bunker Marc discusses the reality of the damage that is taking place across America from people taking the experimental gene therapy shots.

Doctors & Scientists Warning Us

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.brighteon.com/3d3d266e-608b-4f7b-ad56-c9f44657c52f

Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.brighteon.com/044b34fa-a724-473e-9c35-e9803fbd6cff

Geert Vanden Bossche, PHD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAtg85QEKGk

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - Microbiologist
https://rumble.com/embed/vdauaz/?pub=4

Former-Pfizer VP Mike Yeadon
https://www.brighteon.com/8aa3a028-e931-44a5-9698-4e0eca5ce2bd


Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/

News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV

Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/

Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Keywords
americavaccinepatriotspandemiccovidtucker survivala call to arms
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