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EP-20 What Is Your Life Worth? - News From the Bunker
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1 view • June 06, 2021
In this week's News From the Bunker Marc discusses the reality of the damage that is taking place across America from people taking the experimental gene therapy shots.
Doctors & Scientists Warning Us
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.brighteon.com/3d3d266e-608b-4f7b-ad56-c9f44657c52f
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.brighteon.com/044b34fa-a724-473e-9c35-e9803fbd6cff
Geert Vanden Bossche, PHD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAtg85QEKGk
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - Microbiologist
https://rumble.com/embed/vdauaz/?pub=4
Former-Pfizer VP Mike Yeadon
https://www.brighteon.com/8aa3a028-e931-44a5-9698-4e0eca5ce2bd
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Doctors & Scientists Warning Us
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.brighteon.com/3d3d266e-608b-4f7b-ad56-c9f44657c52f
Dr. Carrie Madej
https://www.brighteon.com/044b34fa-a724-473e-9c35-e9803fbd6cff
Geert Vanden Bossche, PHD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAtg85QEKGk
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - Microbiologist
https://rumble.com/embed/vdauaz/?pub=4
Former-Pfizer VP Mike Yeadon
https://www.brighteon.com/8aa3a028-e931-44a5-9698-4e0eca5ce2bd
Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/
News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV
Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/
Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
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