13 - The Toxic War on Masculinity

In this episode three male Unknowns bravely gather together to fiercely resist the war on masculinity. Fortunately, we all have permission from our wives to do this, as well as that of two female Unknowns who join us in the fight and on the podcast. Phew!

We note the increasing infantilisation of society and the smearing of the traditional boundaries between men and women. This is shown in the contrast we see between the mature, strong males and demure, feminine females as portrayed in old black and white movies, as opposed to the weak male and pushy female specimens we encounter today.

As to blame, the usual suspects turn up: state policies splitting up families and making people more reliant on the government; influence from toxic chemicals and toxic culture; and direct and indirect meddling from intelligence agencies and deep state actors. The end result is a downright denial of reality, with claims that men and women are identical, clear evidence from sports, for one thing, notwithstanding.

In the end we conclude that, although weak, infantile men or pushy over-masculine women might be partly to blame for the war of masculinity, the main culprit is “Them”. We mean the shadowy, unelected elites that run the world, with their plans for getting women out of the home, away from their traditional childcaring role in the family, and into “the system” paying taxes. This plan was confirmed by a Rockefeller, no less. And we have the acknowledged CIA connections of well-known feminist Gloria Steinem as supporting evidence.

Toons demonstrates that we are not at war against women either, both by a physical demonstration of his wife’s life-creating superpower, and by caring for a weak defenceless female throughout the whole episode. That, my friends, is how it’s done!

Unknowns featured this week: Stella, Keel, Terry, Ashley, Toons and a special guest appearance from Toons' recently arrived daughter (who was as good as gold throughout).





