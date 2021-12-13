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Jasper Mader - Resignation
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154 views • December 13, 2021
10 décembre 2021 : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5/resignation:2
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
La coercition en France atteint un niveau intolérable et les raisons qui poussent le gouvernement à prendre des mesures vides de sens sont de plus en plus inacceptables !
Pour l’instant, la majorité de la population obtempère docilement.
Mais jusqu’où ?
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
La coercition en France atteint un niveau intolérable et les raisons qui poussent le gouvernement à prendre des mesures vides de sens sont de plus en plus inacceptables !
Pour l’instant, la majorité de la population obtempère docilement.
Mais jusqu’où ?
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