🚨🇬🇧 “Where are all the bees & insects?”
“Nothing is growing properly”
“Just under that cloud blanket that we’ve had all Summer - the grass growth is just awful”
Farmer realises there is a severe lack of insects, bees & birds & it’s affecting crop growth.
This should concern every single person ‼️
This clip has gone viral on TikTok - the comments point to exactly what’s causing it - you all know what it is too...
Humanity is under attack.