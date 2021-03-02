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YouTube Censors Us Again!? - The Smiths Of Liberty
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10 views • March 02, 2021
#Censorship #BTatum #DougTennapel #ConservativeVoices
Our Beneficent Rulers at YouTube have removed one of our oldest videos, "What Is Liberty?"--stating it violates their guidelines, citing their big blanket "spam, deceptive practices and scams policy". This is nonsense and we will keep pushing back.
Our Beneficent Rulers at YouTube have removed one of our oldest videos, "What Is Liberty?"--stating it violates their guidelines, citing their big blanket "spam, deceptive practices and scams policy". This is nonsense and we will keep pushing back.
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