Cricketer suffers Massive Cardiac Arrest and Dies... Vasant Rathod (34)

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old cricketer died after suffering massive cardiac arrest on field near Ahmedabad. Vasant Rathod was a senior clerk with the state goods and services tax (SGST) department. Rathod felt severe chest pain while bowling and collapsed. He was rushed to the Sola Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last. This is the third such incident that took place in less than 10 days in Gujarat.
Read the full article here:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/viral-videos/shocking-cricketer-suffers-massive-cardiac-arrest-on-field-dies/videoshow/98245124.cms?from=mdr
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.