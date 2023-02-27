Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cricketer suffers Massive Cardiac Arrest and Dies... Vasant Rathod (34)
223 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old cricketer died after suffering massive cardiac arrest on field near Ahmedabad. Vasant Rathod was a senior clerk with the state goods and services tax (SGST) department. Rathod felt severe chest pain while bowling and collapsed. He was rushed to the Sola Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last. This is the third such incident that took place in less than 10 days in Gujarat.

Read the full article here:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/viral-videos/shocking-cricketer-suffers-massive-cardiac-arrest-on-field-dies/videoshow/98245124.cms?from=mdr

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

Keywords
cardiac arrestdied suddenlycricketer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket