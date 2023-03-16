Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
we were lied to...
130 views
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

Matt Hancock, the former UK Health Secretary during the pandemic, told aides he wanted to ‘frighten the pants off everyone’ to make sure they stuck to Covid rules. The texts – which were part of around 100,000 messages leaked in the Telegraph last week – also reveal discussions over when to ‘deploy’ details of a new strain. They show how Mr Hancock and others discussed how to use an announcement about the `virus` to scare the public into changing their behaviour. Mr Hancock’s adviser said: ‘Rather than doing too much forward signalling, we can roll pitch with the new strain.’
‘We frighten the pants of everyone with the new strain,’ the then-health secretary responded.
‘But the complication with that Brexit is taking the top line,’ he said, in an apparent reference to media coverage of the UK’s EU exit.
‘Yep that’s what will get proper behaviour change,’ the adviser said.
‘When do we deploy the new variant,’ Mr Hancock said.
The conversation, on December 13, came amid concerns about the rapid spread of the virus in south-east England.
Mr Hancock announced that a new Covid-19 variant had been identified in the UK the next day.

Keywords
liesfraudcover-ups

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket