Russian servicemen Inspect scene after a battle, where the DRG of Ukraine was Liquidated - in the Bryansk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage from the scene of the battle in the Bryansk region where the DRG of Ukraine was liquidated.

In the video, which is also filmed from a quadrocopter, Russian servicemen inspect the bodies of four liquidated members of the sabotage group.

As you can see, the enemy was killed on one small penny near the forest.

