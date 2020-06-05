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ANYOLINA nearly headless
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18 views • June 05, 2020
simple life aint calling me
somethings in the way
but somethings bound to change
lately ive realized
its something in your eyes
its something i dont mind
so maybe down to the forest well go
start laying in the grass or playing the snow
anyolina i dont wanna be a fraid
anyolina youre driving me insane
cant believe her
i wont make the same mistake
anyoline youre my menina babe
mypatience is wearing thin
somethings in the way
but something gottta change
lately ive realized
its something in my mind
its something i dont like
start laying in the grass or playing the snow
anyolina i dont wanna be a fraid
anyolina youre driving me insane
cant believe her
i wont make the same mistake
anyoline youre my menina babe
somethings in the way
but somethings bound to change
lately ive realized
its something in your eyes
its something i dont mind
so maybe down to the forest well go
start laying in the grass or playing the snow
anyolina i dont wanna be a fraid
anyolina youre driving me insane
cant believe her
i wont make the same mistake
anyoline youre my menina babe
mypatience is wearing thin
somethings in the way
but something gottta change
lately ive realized
its something in my mind
its something i dont like
start laying in the grass or playing the snow
anyolina i dont wanna be a fraid
anyolina youre driving me insane
cant believe her
i wont make the same mistake
anyoline youre my menina babe
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