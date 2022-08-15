[ Video ]

86 Stillbirths in Waterloo, Ontario in 6 Months





Mothers of stillbirth babies were ALL ‘VACCINATED’





‘I shed tears of sorrow. In the Waterloo area it’s normally 1 stillbirth every 2 months. Mothers of these babies were all fully vaccinated’





Christine Elliot, Minister of Health, replies; “It is safe and has been tested”, “that’s been excepted by Health Canada”, “Women who are protected it’s entirely safe and recommend”





On Canada’s Health Infobase (https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/#a7) -

‘Reported side effects following COVID-19 vaccination in Canada’:





▪️Page 19 states ‘safety has not been established’





▪️Page 50 states: ‘To help avoid side effects, talk to your doctor BEFORE YOU RECEIVE COMINARTY, if you are pregnant, think you may be pregnant or plan to become pregnant…or if you are breast-feeding’





After 86 babies died in 6 months, in a population of just over a half a million people, suggests this is far from safe





WATCH HERE (https://sheldonyakiwchuk.substack.com/p/86-stillbirths-in-waterloo-ontario?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#play)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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