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[Apr 14, 2018] Science Vs Scientism - a NowYouSeeTV interview {mirror} (24.1K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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32 views • May 28, 2021
This video is a mirrored NowYouSeeTV interview done with Robbie Davidson about his latest film, "Scientism Exposed 2," featuring many of the people who were also in that film: Pastor Dean Odle, Jared Chrestman, Zen Garcia, Joe Taylor, Rick Hummer and myself.
Be sure to subscribe to NowYouSeeTV for many more great interviews covering a wide range of fascinating topics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH_gB-gkqR_e98YRfic8_uQ
You can see Robbie's documentary here: http://CelebrateTruth.org
https://www.brighteon.com/e049a262-e8f9-4593-bc1f-0ed6f16c7b2c
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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