JUST don’t cast your PEARLS to SWINE!

Psalms 83:4-8 They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Yashar'el may be no more in remembrance. For they have consulted together with one consent: they are confederate against you: The tabernacles of Edom, and the Yishma'e'liym; of Mo'av, and the Hagriym; Geval, and Ammon, and Amaleq; the Pelishtiym with the inhabitants of Tsor; Ashshur also is joined with them: they have helped the children of Lot. Celah. TEHILLIYM 83:4-8 את CEPHER
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.