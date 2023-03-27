JUST don’t cast your PEARLS to SWINE!

Psalms 83:4-8 They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Yashar'el may be no more in remembrance. For they have consulted together with one consent: they are confederate against you: The tabernacles of Edom, and the Yishma'e'liym; of Mo'av, and the Hagriym; Geval, and Ammon, and Amaleq; the Pelishtiym with the inhabitants of Tsor; Ashshur also is joined with them: they have helped the children of Lot. Celah. TEHILLIYM 83:4-8 את CEPHER