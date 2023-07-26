Create New Account
COVID-19 was murder, an act of terrorism, says David Martin, PhD
Published 14 hours ago

"Coronavirus, Covid-19,  the whole thing  was premeditated. It was murder. It was [an act] of terrorism  by a state  against the world." "For 58 years,  the United States,  the UK, in collaboration with researchers around the world, planned to use coronavirus  to instill  the most tyrannical  reform of society  that this generation  has ever seen." David Martin, PhD tells Brian Rose of London Real on 23 June 2023. Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

