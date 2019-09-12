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Peter Navarro talks China trade, US economy in fiery interview
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5 views • September 12, 2019
White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro on U.S., China trade talks, Huawei and the European Central Bank's decision to lower interest rates.
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